Sony may be planning a big PlayStation Showcase ahead of Microsoft's Xbox event

Gaming fans will have a ton of major announcements coming one after the other very soon. Today, a new but unconfirmed report claims Sony will hold a major PlayStation Showcase online event on May 25.

Game journalist Jeff Grubb first reported on this rumored event on his Twitter account today, and other sites like VGC claimed to have independently confirmed this news. So far, Sony has yet to announce a new Showcase event, so take this info with a grain of salt. If this is true, it would be the first such event for Sony since late February.

May 25 could be the kickoff to a ton of similar online events. That includes the VR-themed Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1, the Summer Games Fest on June 8, and Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct events on June 11. An Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation is also happening on June 13.

Ubisoft will also have its own event on June 12, and even more gaming themed online presentations are planned like the PC Gaming Show on June 11 and the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 10. It's more than possible we could get even more game publisher online presentations in this time frame.

All of these online events are, in a way, replacements for the previously planned E3 2023 trade show. It was originally scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 13-16, but the event was canceled in March due to a lack of interest from major game publishers.