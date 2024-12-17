DIY hacker uses lasers to create a wireless surround sound system

Image via DIY Perks

You might have seen DIY projects of different kinds, from a giant laptop that weighs 45 Kg to AirPods fitted with a wire. In a new feat, a DIY enthusiast set out on a mission to develop a wireless surround sound system with the help of lasers, designed to deliver stereo audio output with almost zero latency and no compression.

DIY Perks used his 3D printing and audio technology knowledge to create custom speakers fitted with lasers. He repurposed the optical port (also known as TOSLINK port) with laser transmitters and receivers to beam the audio signals wirelessly.

Optical ports rely on fibre optic technology and use light pulses generated by an LED to transmit audio signals between devices. An Optical port can transmit signals over long distances compared to traditional analog cables without losing quality.

It is immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), which can cause noise and distortion in audio signals. Moreover, having a digital link allows multiple audio channels over a single cable, which is not the case with analog.

The DIY expert notes that achieving uncompressed audio without wires is something "even state-of-the-art wireless protocols can dream of." He started his business by 3D printing components for two front speakers and two rear speakers for a surround sound setup. He also printed a central speaker that doubles as a laser transmitter for the other speakers.

He decided to replace the LED with a laser diode as it barely diverges light compared to an LED. Now, pointing a sharp laser is a work of precision. The DIY enthusiast played a smart move here by cutting a strip of HDPE plastic from a container and placing it in front of the receiver unit. The strip illuminates when the laser hits it, making the receiving surface significantly bigger. Moreover, if required, the laser can penetrate four sheets of glass into a different building.

The four custom speakers were installed on the ground across the room by adding acrylic pipes to give them their required height. The acrylic pipes also help create a "transmission line configuration" and allow the base driver to do its work properly.

You might wonder how a laser audio setup works when the speakers are installed on the ground. People and pets moving in the room may obstruct the direct line of sight. The enthusiast played another clever move here by installing the laser transmitters at the back of the central unit, pointing towards the ceiling.

He then installed small adjustable mirrors on the ceiling that would direct the laser to individual speakers. Note the speaker units still require wires to power themselves.

Overall, a four-channel custom-made laser distribution system does the job of transmitting audio signals to all the speakers. It was created by soldering four analog-to-digital S/PDIF converters to a terminal block. The enthusiast explained that the central unit also houses a separate amplifier to boost the laser signals and a digital signal processor (DSP) to ensure that each speaker receives only the frequencies they are best at reproducing.