Unreleased Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold spotted in public at a Starbucks in Taiwan

Less than two weeks before its official debut at the Made by Google event on August 13, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been spotted in the wild at a Starbucks in Taiwan. Someone was clicking using the unreleased Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the coffee shop, but did not reveal much information.

Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was inside a snugly fitted case and propped up on a stand. The photo was posted on a private Facebook group, but there is no information on who took the photo or was using the device.

It can be speculated that the alleged Pixel 9 Pro Fold was put inside the official case since it has the "G" logo on the back. The phone itself appears to be in the Obsidian black color, which is one of the two colors that foldable is expected to be launched in. The other one is expected to be the Porcelain color. On the other hand, the case seems to be in Porcelain color.

Other details that can be seen from the image are the double-decker camera module, the tall cover display with a hole-punch selfie camera, and side buttons. But that's about it. Thankfully, previous leaks have already shown what we can expect from the second foldable by Google.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to pack thinner inner display bezels. It is also rumored that thanks to the Samsung M14 OLED panel, the display will be brighter on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold than the original Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to be thinner but heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Recently, the alleged pricing of the foldable was also revealed, suggesting that Google won't be asking more for the upgrades. Google may launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in more countries than the original foldable. While Google is rumored to start shipping the Pixel 9 series on August 22, you might have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

For the latest Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold updates, be sure to check out our dedicated Pixel 9 Pro Fold news section.

Source and image: Android Authority