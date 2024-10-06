The latest Ara: History Untold patch is live with some game balance changes and more

Developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft released the PC-exclusive grand strategy game Ara: History Untold in late September. Since then, Oxide has been working on patches to quickly fix some post-launch issues that have been found by gamers since Ara's release.

Late this week, Oxide Games released a bigger patch for the game, bringing it up to version 1.0.3. As the change log shows, this patch includes a number of balance changes along with some improvements for stability. performance, and the game's settings:

Release Notes Balance Academy wealth maintenance changed from 8 to 3

Air Force Base food maintenance removed

Armory wealth maintenance removed, materials maintenance reduced from 4 to 3

Brewery food maintenance changed from 3 to 1, wealth maintenance changed from 5 to 1

Chemist wealth maintenance changed from 7 to 3

Community Garden wealth maintenance changed from 20 to 1

Data Center wealth maintenance changed from 10 to 3

Distillery food maintenance changed from 5 to 1, wealth maintenance changed from 8 to 1

Docks wealth maintenance changed from 10 to 1

Drydock wealth maintenance changed from 15 to 2

Exhibition Hall wealth maintenance changed from 15 to 5

Factory (upgrade from Crafting Guild) wealth maintenance changed from 10 to 5, materials maintenance 5, wood maintenance 5

Fermenting Hut wealth maintenance changed from 2 to 1

Fishing Nets wood maintenance changed from 5 to 1

Grocer wealth maintenance changed from 12 to 5

Crafting Guild wealth maintenance changed from 5 to 2, materials maintenance 2, wood maintenance 2

Mill wood maintenance changed from 5 to 1

Artisan Studio wealth maintenance changed from 20 to 5

Naval Base food maintenance changed from 5, wealth maintenance changed from 15 to 3

Nuclear Power Plant wealth maintenance changed from 20 to 10

Oil Well wealth maintenance changed from 15 to 5

Pharmacist wealth maintenance changed from 10 to 1

Monastery wealth maintenance changed from 5 to 1

Stadium wealth maintenance changed from 15 to 5

University wealth maintenance changed from 7 to 5

Windmill wood maintenance changed from 7 to 2

Zoo wealth maintenance changed from 20 to 3

Cement Plant wealth maintenance changed to 5, materials maintenance unchanged at 5

Resolved an issue where the SRs8000 was granting bonus Prestige to all improvements instead of just itself.

We have fixed an issue where in some rare cases, players were unable to demolish improvements without first reloading the game. Settings Resolved an issue where players would be unable to load into a multiplayer game due to save incompatibility.

We have updated the default settings (Auto Detect) for the game.

We have now set the maximum Frame Rate for the game to 60 by default. Users can still adjust this if they choose. Performance Resolved an issue that could cause a crash for a small number of players, when mousing over the Army panel.

Graphics Rendering optimizations for higher framerate, particularly when running at higher resolutions

Default max framerate set to 60 (can be changed by players) for less power consumption on laptops. Stability Fixed bug causing issues with repairing improvements

Stability improvements

Better detection of external/discrete GPUs

Oxide also says this 1.0.3 patch for Ara has some "minor bug fixes, stability and performance improvements to address specific reports from the community."

The development team plans to continue releasing weekly patches or hotfixes to address issues and it added that it is "hard at work on some larger updates which we’ll have more news on soon." It's available now on Steam and the Microsoft Store, and you can play the standard edition on PC Game Pass.