Happy Holidays, enter to win an ESET HOME Security or Neowin Tier 2 subscription

From everyone here at Neowin, we would like to wish you all a happy holidays and hope your new year gets off to a great start. As it's the giving season, we have some product keys available for ESET HOME Security Essential Version 2023 that we'd like to give away as well as a chance to win a Tier 2 subscription to Neowin.

As part of the giveaway, there are five ESET HOME Security Essential Version 2023 keys, and one Tier 2 subscription to be won - that's six prizes in total. The winners will be chosen from the people who comment on this article or share it on Facebook and X.

Some of the features that are available in ESET HOME Security Essential Version 2023 are:

Antivirus & Antispyware

Ransomware Shield

Intel Threat Detection Technology

Artificial Intelligence

ESET SysInspector

Multithread Scanning

Brute Force Attack Protection

Firewall

Anti-phishing

Safe Banking

Safe Browsing

ESET HOME Security Management

Parental Control

Network Inspector

Webcam Protection

Anti-Theft

Gamer Mode

Meanwhile, in the Neowin Tier 2 subscription, which usually costs $28, you get:

Extended topic title/post editing (45 mins instead of 5).

Boosts PM storage to 500 messages, allows PM attachments and up to 10 participants per conversation.

Removes flood control.

Raises the upload limit for attachments to 4mb (per post).

Includes a Super Secret Forum

Sneak peaks and testing of new features being added to Neowin.

Who's viewing this topic/post enabled.

All advertising removed professionally by Neowin.

The winners of the giveaway will be notified in due course. Again, we wish you a happy holidays and a great new year!