Telegram CEO is giving away 10,000 Premium subscriptions for free

If you ever wanted to try Telegram Premium, the instant messaging platform is giving everyone a chance to grab a three-month paid subscription for free. To do that, all you need to do is participate in the giveaway hosted on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's official channel.

"Telegram will automatically select 10,000 random users that joined Du Rove's channel", the announcement reads. The random users to get premium access for three months will be selected on February 29 at 9:00 am EST / 6:00 am PST / 3:00 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST.

The giveaway applies to all subscribers of Du Rove's channel, as per the announcement. So, if you have already joined their channel, you will be automatically picked as a participant and eligible for the prize.

Launched in 2022, Telegram Premium is a $4.99/mo paid subscription that offers extra features such as colored names, higher upload limits, faster loading time, premium stickers, ad-free experience, custom emojis, app icons, advanced chat management, account colors, and more.

While anyone can post a Telegram Story, the premium tier gives you benefits like priority order to get more views, stealth mode, permanent view history, and they can add up to 10 times longer captions. The premium tier also lets you hide your read time and see the read time of others if they have shared it with you.

Premium users get access to all the resource-heavy features, but the company periodically releases new features for the free users as well. Telegram has over 800 million monthly active users as of now, and broadcast channels on the platform generate over 1 trillion views monthly.

The instant messaging app rivals Meta's WhatsApp, which doesn't have a premium tier yet. However, users of Facebook and Instagram can pay a monthly fee to get a verification badge and some extra features.