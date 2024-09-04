Harebrained Schemes reveals its new "post-cyberpunk survival horror RPG" Graft

Game developer Harebrained Schemes has released acclaimed games in the past such as the three tactical role playing games in its Shadowrun trilogy and the turn-based strategy game Battletech. However, in 2023 the developer had a misfire with its tactical game The Lamplighters League. It got mixed reviews and poor sales. It ultimately caused the developer to split with its now former owner Paradox Interactive in late 2023.

Today, Harebrained announced its next game project, and it looks like it's a bit similar to its older Shadowrun titles. The game is called Graft, and it is described as a "post-cyberpunk survival horror RPG" that's set on a massive space station.

The developer released a brief gameplay trailer based on a prototype of Graft. It shows a character in a top-down viewpoint walking inside this huge, dark, and spooky space station. The final sequence see the character trying to shoot what looks like space zombies.

Graft is already available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Both also have more info on the game's backstory and gameplay. That includes its big feature; grafts that can be installed in your player character:

Your changing body is your most powerful weapon. Augment it with Grafts and build out your abilities according to your own strategies. Each Graft you rip from a fallen foe or find hidden in the recesses of the Arc is one more deadly tool in your expanding arsenal.



But there’s a catch, every Graft carries with it some small piece of its previous owner… and now they are a part of you.

The main goal is to escape from this huge station, called the Arc. Along the way, Harebrained says that you will have to fight "ancient feral experiments, strange abominations, and ruthless agents of a mad AI" while also trying to find possible allies to "form fragile alliances and build them into deeper relationships."

While the Steam page does not show a release date for Graft, the Epic Games Store shows a Q2, 2025 timeframe for its launch.