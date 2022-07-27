Here are all the new features Microsoft added to Excel in July 2022

Every month, Microsoft publishes a roundup of all the features that it added to Excel throughout the course of the past four weeks. And while July isn't over yet, it seems like Microsoft had added all the capabilities planned for this month, as it has penned a blog post explaining everything it did in July 2022.

Starting off with Excel for the web, there is a new search box for fields in PivotTables. You'll find this particularly useful if you have a long list of fields to scroll through.

Coming over to Excel for Windows, there's a nifty configuration that enables you to control when and how data is automatically converted when you bring it into Excel. This is currently only available for Beta Insiders, you can check out a screenshot above.

Meanwhile, Current Channel and Monthly Enterprise Channel customers can give natural language queries a go. It has been improved to be able to cater to questions about specific patterns. Simply stated, you can use the "Analyze Data in Excel" option to ask questions about your data in natural language and get better insights in response.

Finally, Excel for Mac has the same natural language improvements described above. But, Beta Insiders can also resize the dialog box for the Manage Rules conditional formatting options. Previously, this showed only five rows at a time and formulas would get cut off too. Now, you can resize it to take advantage of more real estate on your display.

You can share your feedback about existing features in Microsoft Excel and request for new ones through the dedicated portal here.