Latest Windows 10 update KB5015878 improves OS upgrade experience, fixes DX12 issue

Earlier today, Microsoft released a new Windows 10 update in the form of KB5015878. According to the release notes, it brings changes that will lead to an "improved OS upgrade experience". Alongside that, the new release also fixes a video playback issue in DirectX 12 (DX12) games, resolves a multi-monitor bug, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

New! Gives you the option to receive important notifications when focus assist is on. Focus assist is like a do not disturb mode that hides notifications.

New! Restores functionality for Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios that are affected by the security mitigation for hardware reuse. This update removes the one-time use restriction for self-deploying mode (SDM) and pre-provisioning (PP). This update also re-enables any User Principal Name (UPN) display in user-driven mode (UDM) deployments for approved manufacturers.

Addresses an issue that causes certain docking stations to lose internet connectivity when waking from Sleep mode.

Adds functionality that improves the OS upgrade experience.

Addresses an issue that might cause consecutive video clip playback to fail in games that use DX12.

Addresses an issue that affects certain games that use the XAudio API to play sound effects.

Addresses an issue that affects the height of the Search box when you use multiple monitors that have different resolutions.

Addresses an issue that prevents certain troubleshooting tools from opening.

You can find more details on the support article on Microsoft's official website here.