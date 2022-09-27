Here are all the new features Microsoft added to Excel in September 2022

Microsoft continually adds new features to Excel and also publishes a round-up at the end of each month listing all the capabilities it introduced to the software. Although we are still a couple of days away from the end of September, it seems that the Excel team has added all the functionalities that it planned to in this month, because it has published its monthly round-up already.

Starting off with Excel for the web, we have a very useful capability called "Check Performance". As the name suggests, it automatically identifies problematic formatting inside your workbook that may be causing it to slow down. It can then optimize your workbook based on the recommendations that you apply. You can also start it manually from Review > Check Performance.

Excel for the web users can also share a section of the workbook by highlighting the required cells rather than sharing it in its entirety. Moreover, charts can now respond to dynamic arrays instead of being bound to fixed data points.

Meanwhile, Excel for Windows customers have updated Modern Comments to look forward to. These are now built on the React Native framework for improved consistency and cross-platform compatibility. Furthermore, Insiders on the Beta Channel can also take advantage of the same dynamic arrays charts described above too.

Finally, Excel for macOS Insiders can finally leverage the Power Query Editor directly inside Excel. There's also a new option to manage storage accounts, just like Office for Mobile. It is essentially a revamp of the "Add a Place" menu and allows users to add first- and third-party storage locations like a SharePoint site, a OneDrive or OneDrive for Business account, and Box, among others.

As usual, you can send feedback or feature requests to Microsoft through the dedicated portal here.