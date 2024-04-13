When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get these beautiful high-resolution Surface Pro 10 for Business default wallpapers

Neowin · with 2 comments

Windows 11s Bloom Surface Pro 10 wallpaper mixed with light and dark

The newly launched Surface Pro 10 for Business comes with a few new stock wallpapers. They are available in light and dark variants, offering users an alternative color take on Windows 11's stock "Bloom" wallpaper. If you want something fresh for your desktop, get these wallpapers in the full-res 4,260 x 2,840 glory below.

Surface Pro 10 for Business Graphite Light:

The default Surface Pro 10 for Business wallpapers

Surface Pro 10 for Business Graphite Dark:

The default Surface Pro 10 for Business wallpapers

Surface Pro 10 for Business Platinum Light:

The default Surface Pro 10 for Business wallpapers

Surface Pro 10 for Business Platinum Dark:

The default Surface Pro 10 for Business wallpapers

For those who missed the announcement, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is, as the name implies, Microsoft's latest Windows 11 tablet tailored for commercial consumers' needs. Despite retaining the design of its predecessor, the Surface Pro 9, it features a few notable changes, such as an anti-reflective coating on the display, a built-in NFC reader, a QHD webcam with a wider field of view, optional 5G connectivity, a keyboard with a Copilot key, Intel's latest processors, etc.

You can check how the Surface Pro 10 for Business, which was revealed alongside the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, compares to its predecessors, the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro 7 Plus, in our dedicated Specs Appeal article.

Microsoft will host a special event next month, during which we expect consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Both computers will be powered by ARM processors, offering buyers better energy efficiency and, allegedly, even more performance than Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air. You can also expect some decent performance in games.

Other hardware changes should include OLED displays, rounded displays, haptic trackpads, and more. The event is scheduled for May 20, so the wait is almost over. Hopefully, Microsoft will ship the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with some sweet new wallpapers.

Thank you, technosarusrex, for providing the wallpapers!

Report a problem with article
Galaxy AI
Next Article

Older Samsung Galaxy models are in for a treat, One UI 6.1 to bring Galaxy AI in May

Copilot logo
Previous Article

Microsoft is testing more Copilot ads in Edge

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment