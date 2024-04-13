Get these beautiful high-resolution Surface Pro 10 for Business default wallpapers

The newly launched Surface Pro 10 for Business comes with a few new stock wallpapers. They are available in light and dark variants, offering users an alternative color take on Windows 11's stock "Bloom" wallpaper. If you want something fresh for your desktop, get these wallpapers in the full-res 4,260 x 2,840 glory below.

Surface Pro 10 for Business Graphite Light:

Surface Pro 10 for Business Graphite Dark:

Surface Pro 10 for Business Platinum Light:

Surface Pro 10 for Business Platinum Dark:

For those who missed the announcement, the Surface Pro 10 for Business is, as the name implies, Microsoft's latest Windows 11 tablet tailored for commercial consumers' needs. Despite retaining the design of its predecessor, the Surface Pro 9, it features a few notable changes, such as an anti-reflective coating on the display, a built-in NFC reader, a QHD webcam with a wider field of view, optional 5G connectivity, a keyboard with a Copilot key, Intel's latest processors, etc.

You can check how the Surface Pro 10 for Business, which was revealed alongside the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, compares to its predecessors, the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro 7 Plus, in our dedicated Specs Appeal article.

Microsoft will host a special event next month, during which we expect consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Both computers will be powered by ARM processors, offering buyers better energy efficiency and, allegedly, even more performance than Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air. You can also expect some decent performance in games.

Other hardware changes should include OLED displays, rounded displays, haptic trackpads, and more. The event is scheduled for May 20, so the wait is almost over. Hopefully, Microsoft will ship the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with some sweet new wallpapers.

Thank you, technosarusrex, for providing the wallpapers!