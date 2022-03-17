Hogwarts Legacy gameplay shows off magical classes, combat systems, and more

Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software originally announced the Harry Potter universe-set RPG Hogwarts Legacy in 2020. Back then, it had a 2021 launch window, but that got pushed to 2022 very early on. Today, the developer finally gave a good look at the game's gameplay and overall systems in a deep dive State of Play. Catch the full reveal above.

The game presents an original story set in the late 1800s. The player character is a new Witch or Wizard starting late as a fifth year, an unusual occurrence. Fans of the franchise may be happy to know that the classes of this magical school are a major part of the experience. Defense Against the Dark Arts, Potions, Charms, Botany, and remaining classes are returning for players to attend and improve their skills with.

Aside from the sentient castle of Hogwarts, various iconic locations from the books and movies are being implemented here as well. According to the developer, the Room of Requirement, Common Rooms of the four houses, the Kitchens, The Forbidden Forrest, Hogsmeade and its vendors,

Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and much more magical places will be available to experience in Hogwarts Legacy.

There is a mystery plotline forming behind all the exploration and adventure as well, with players joining up with Professor Figg to upend a looming Goblin rebellion. As expected, the magical combat takes the form of numerous types of spells. Blasting spells, stunning charms, deflecting them, as well as various other combos and finishing moves are available for defeating enemies, which can range from goblins and monsters to nefarious witches and wizards.

Being an RPG, upgrades, talents, and skills allow players to make their own magical build for their character. To help in battle, players can also brew their own potions and grow sentient plants from what they learned in class. Moreover, broomstick flying is incoming as an exploration tool. While not confirmed, we may see Quidditch show up in the game in some form as well.

Hogwarts Legacy is releasing across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. There isn't a firm launch date attached to it yet, but the game currently has a holiday 2022 launch window.