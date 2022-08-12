Hogwarts Legacy delay pushes it back to February 2023

Harry Potter fans have even more waiting to do before they get to return to the world of magic in a video game. Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software today confirmed another delay for Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world RPG that was first announced in 2020.

Instead of the latest holiday 2022 launch window, Hogwarts Legacy now sports a February 10, 2023 launch date for the majority of platforms. This is the second major delay to hit the title, as it was already pushed out of its original 2021 launch to this year.

"The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience," said the studio today in a tweet. Keep in mind that the new February date is only for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation versions, with the Nintendo Switch launch plans slated to be revealed later, possibly coming after the rest of the platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy takes players to the magic teaching school of Hogwarts in the late 1800s, a century before the events of the books and movies featuring The Boy Who Lived. Taking the role of a fifth-year student, players will be attending classes like Defense Against the Dark Arts and Charms, exploring the intricate innards of Hogwarts and locations surrounding it, and pursuing a plotline involving a looming Goblin rebellion.

An extended gameplay reveal with looks at many of the title's magic systems, locations, characters, and more happened in March this year, watch it here.

Hogwarts Legacy is releasing across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. If the latest February launch date holds, it will be in the hands of Harry Potter fans early next year.