HONOR Magic V3 with Google Cloud AI set give a tough competition to the Galaxy Z Fold6

HONOR is all set to give tough competition to all the foldables in the global market, as the company has officially announced the launch of its ultra-thin Magic V3 foldable at the IFA 2024 event in Berlin, Germany on September 5.

The HONOR Magic V3 was earlier launched in China last month. It measures just 9.2mm when folded, making the Galaxy Z Fold6's 12.1mm thickness feel huge in comparison. The Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch main display and a 6.43-inch cover display. Under the hood, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

While the hardware is impressive for a foldable, the HONOR Magic V3 in collaboration with Google Cloud will also pack multiple new AI features. HONOR has highlighted both the device's on-device and Cloud AI capabilities to make day-to-day tasks easier for users.

Some of the prominent AI features of the HONOR Magic V3 include the Magic Portal, allowing users to use two floating apps simultaneously. Then there is HONOR Notes, which records and translates meetings and discussions in real-time using Google Cloud.

The HONOR Magic V3 also includes a Face-to-Face translation feature, allowing you to use both the inner and outer display to provide real-time translation. This feature is similar to the translation feature on the Galaxy Z Fold6.

The Magic V3 also features an AI Eraser that lets you easily remove unwanted objects from your images. Additionally, the HONOR Magic V3 also comes with a HONOR Eye Comfort Display that is designed to protect your eyes from damage caused by prolonged screen use, utilizing advanced defocus eyecare technology.

While the AI feature is similar to those found in devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, HONOR Magic V3's hardware, slim design, cameras, etc., looks like what will grab more eyeballs. Along with HONOR Magic V3, the OEM will also launch HONOR MagicPad 2 and MagicBookArt 14.