Vampire Survivors+ and Temple Run: Legends come to Apple Arcade in August

Apple has announced that Vampire Survivors+, Temple Run: Legends, and an Apple Vision Pro-adapted Castle Crumble will land in Apple Arcade next month. For those that don't know, Apple Arcade is a $6.99 per month subscription that gives you access to games, across Apple devices, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivor+ will arrive on August 1 but Apple Vision Pro users will have to wait until August 29 before they can "tear down fantastical castles with every swish and flick of their fingers". Apple said that the latter title joins an expanding library of spatial titles that blend the digital and real world.

Here are a few quick overviews of each of the titles:

Temple Run: Legends by Imangi Studios Run, swim, jump, and join a legion of heroes in Temple Run: Legends. In addition to the classic infinite run mode, players can explore ancient Aperion with fresh gameplay modes, dynamic challenges and rewards, and over 500 levels in story mode. Players should prepare to traverse exciting climates, interact with fascinating inhabitants and creatures, and encounter a unique, all-new cast of characters as they conquer their next adventure.

Vampire Survivors+ by Poncle As players fight for their lives in the toxic, devil-ridden environment of Vampire Survivors+, a whole new world of horror is unleashed. From dusk to dawn, night creatures will cross their paths, forcing them to rely on the goodwill of their fellow survivors in order to prevail. While garlic, a cross, and a magic wand are useful tools to defeat their enemies, the responsibility ultimately lies in their capable hands as they test their strength against these deadly creatures from their touchscreens. This multistage game has a wide array of settings, including a multiplayer mode where up to four players can slay the undead on the same device by connecting game controllers to play together.

Castle Crumble by Orbital Knight Players will embark on an adventure across a variety of kingdoms and unique biomes to take down the enemy’s castles in this physics-based puzzle game. Unique controls allow players to use their hands to precision target the castles’ weak points using powerful explosives, mystical spells, and mysterious unlockable boosts, and watch the castles blast apart across their living rooms.

As mentioned before, Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 per month with a 1-month free trial. If you have recently purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you're eligible to get Apple Arcade free for three months. It is also bundled in Apple One plans.