Incase pushes back plans to relaunch Microsoft-designed keyboards and more to Q4 2024

In January 2024, Incase, a division of Onward Brands, announced it had made an agreement with Microsoft to relaunch many of the products that Microsoft had made for its PC accessory lineup. This was met with positive vibes from fans of those accessory products, such as its ergonomic keyboards, its PC mice, and more. Microsoft decided in 2023 to discontinue most of its accessory products lineup in 2023.

Incase previously stated the relaunch would begin in the second quarter of 2024. However, that timeframe came and went with no such launch, nor any word from Incase. However, the company finally, and somewhat quietly, sent out a press release late last week, stating the Microsoft accessory product lineup is now due for launch sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024.

If Incase does indeed stick with this new release date, that means some of Microsoft's shut down products will be sold by Incase in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

Unfortunately, last week's press release does not offer any other new info compared to what Incase revealed way back in January. It still says it will relaunch Microsoft's products like the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, the Modern Mobile Mouse, the Wireless Desktop 850 keyboard and mouse bundle, and the Modern Webcam. They will now be labeled as "Designed by Microsoft" but made and sold under the Incase brand.

Incase also reconfirmed it will launch an all-new ergonomic keyboard, based on a design created by Microsoft, as part of this new accessory launch. Details about the keyboard have yet to be revealed.

We also don't know what prices Incase plans to put on its "Designed by Microsoft" accessory products. Hopefully, they will be affordable as well. There will likely be a lot of interest in these relaunched products from many fans of Microsoft's accessories, especially the new ergonomic keyboard.