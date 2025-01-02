Incase revives Microsoft Compact Ergonomic Keyboard with a Copilot key

In April 2023, Microsoft announced the end of Microsoft-branded PC accessories, such as keyboards, mice, headsets, and webcams. Later, however, the company decided to bring those back, this time in partnership with Incase. After a brief delay, Incase is finally launching the revived accessories, starting with the Compact Ergonomic keyboard that also features a dedicated Copilot key.

The new keyboard is a split model with a built-in cushioned palm rest and tilted keys for more comfortable typing in a more natural position. It uses scissor keys with a short key travel of 1.3 mm and additional keys for emoji, mute, media control, and, of course, Copilot (it is a Microsoft-designed keyboard, after all) for invoking Microsoft's AI-powered assistant built into Windows 10 and 11.

Incase claims that the keyboard works up to 36 months on a single pair of bundled AAA-sized batteries, and it is designed to work with Windows 10 and 11 devices. As for connectivity, you can pair it to your computer via Bluetooth, plus there are three built-in profiles that will let you switch between three different devices. Sadly, the keyboard has no backlight, which might be a bummer for some, considering its quite hefty price of $119.99.

Here is what Marshall Clark, General Manager of Onward, said about the launch of the new keyboard:

The Compact Ergonomic Keyboard was designed to take up the smallest possible amount of space while maintaining typing accuracy, comfort and a high-level of performance. We are extremely proud to debut the most innovative and comfortable keyboard for work, play and learning.

The Incase Compact Ergonomic Keyboard will be available in early 2025. You can check out the keyboard and reserve it on the official Incase website.