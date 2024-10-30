MachineGames wants its Indiana Jones game to run at 60fps on Xbox Series X and S

MachineGames seems to be trying its best to make Indiana Jones and the Great Circle run at 60 fps on the latest generation Xbox consoles. No detailed reports on the game's performance on any platform have arrived yet from the developer. However, during its latest press run previewing the game, creative director Axel Torvenius shared some thoughts on the matter of performance.

"It might be that we will release even more details in terms of specifics and technical details as we get closer to launch once we see all the telemetry on performance," says Torvenius, speaking to Windows Central. "But what I can tell you is that the ambition is that the game runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S."

Many AAA modern games on current-gen platforms tend to offer two methods of play: Quality and Performance. Quality usually translates to 30 fps gameplay with better visual fidelity taking the focus, while Performance attempts to at least keep the frame rates steady at 60 while sacrificing visual quality. This is probably the case with the Great Circle as well, though the studio has not confirmed it yet.

"It shouldn't be compromised in the visuals or the experience of the product. It should feel cohesive, running smoothly at 60 on both," adds Torvenius.

Xbox Series S owners should be the most hopeful about this statement, considering it's the console that usually does not get a 60 fps option. The lower horsepower of the Series S compared to the X has put it in hot water recently with some developers. The most high-profile case regarding this was involving Baldur's Gate 3, with its release even being held back by months on Xbox due to performance issues implementing a split-screen mode on the Series S.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming out on PC and Xbox Series X|S on December 9. While published by Xbox, a PlayStation 5 version is confirmed to be in development as well, but a firm release date has not been announced yet for the platform.