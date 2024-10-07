Inflection for Enterprise promises tailored AI co-workers, powered by Intel

Intel and Inflection AI have announced a tie-up that will help the AI startup launch its paid service Inflection for Enterprise, and help Intel play a bigger role in the AI revolution which is currently being dominated by Nvidia.

Inflection AI said that this partnership "marks a major milestone in AI innovation" and that the new Inflection for Enterprise will be powered by the next-generation Inflection 3.0 large language model. With Inflection for Enterprise, the AI startup wants to supply enterprise customers with virtual AI co-workers who have been trained on unique company data, policies, and culture.

Intel said that Inflection for Enterprise will offer good performance through the Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerator while offering industry-leading prices. In addition, Intel said that its technology can provide flexibility and scalability and said its AI Cloud is streamlined for building, testing, and deploying applications to speed up time to market.

Commenting on Inflection for Enterprise, Inflection AI COO Ted Shelton said:

"Every CEO and CTO we speak to is frustrated that existing AI tools on the market aren’t truly enterprise-grade. Enterprise organizations need more than generic off-the-shelf AI, but they don’t have the expertise to fine-tune a model themselves. We’re proud to offer an AI system that solves these problems, and with the performance gains we see from running on Intel Gaudi, we know it can scale to meet the needs of any enterprise."

Organizations that are interested in getting tailored AI solutions can head to inflection.ai/intel for a demo and to speak to the startup about pricing.

Inflection AI said that by running on Intel hardware, customers will get improved price performance and 128 GB of high-bandwidth memory capacity at 3.7 TB/sec for "optimal GenAI performance".

In addition to the enterprise solution, Inflection AI has also released its commercial API so that developers and users can utilize the AI in their applications. More information about the API can be found at developers.inflection.ai.

Source: Intel