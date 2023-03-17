Paid verification for Facebook and Instagram begins in the US starting at $11.99 a month

After launching paid verification in Australia and New Zealand in February, Meta is now doing the same for Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. You can get that blue check next to your Facebook profile on the web for $11.99 a month, or for both Facebook and Instagram for iOS and Android platforms for $14.99 a month.

If you are a US citizen aged 18 and over, you can sign up for the verification waitlist. Once you get a notice from Meta, you can enter your Facebook or Instagram profile, set up payment for the service, and finally, you will have to take a picture of your government-issued photo ID before getting that blue check.

Besides the actual verification badge on your profile, you will be able to access exclusive stickers for Facebook and Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels, along with 100 Stars a month on Facebook. This service is just for individuals and is not available yet for businesses or places.

This new service for US users comes just a few days after Meta announced it was laying off 10,000 more workers before the end of 2023. This is on top of the 11,000 employees it laid off back in November 2022. It remains to be seen if this new attempt at an additional revenue stream will help the company.