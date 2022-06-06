Intel allegedly planning desktop Socket LGA1851, not LGA2551 for 14th Gen Meteor Lake

A previous gen typical Intel LGA socket

Just a few days back we learned that Intel was already beginning to add software support for its 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs. This means the motherboard socket and other accompanying platform hardware for Meteor Lake is also being worked on and according to a new report, courtesy of Benchlife, Intel is preparing a new socket for its 14th Meteor Lake-S and 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S desktop processors. The new socket is dubbed "LGA1815" which is likely based on the pin-count of it.

As you can see in the image above, the size of the next-gen Socket LGA1851 is apparently going to be the same as the current LGA1700 and it will be interesting to see how Intel designs around some of the processor bending issues that have been reported on LGA1700 motherboards.

Interestingly another report a couple of days back from YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) had suggested that LGA2551 would be the accompanying Meteor Lake-S socket. But the pin count jump over LGA1700 certainly seemed a little off and the new purported LGA1851 seems to make a bit more sense.

Though the new report has added that the 2551 number may not be all wrong as the purported documentation for 14th and 15th Gen CPUs does mention the figure and it is likely to be mobile BGA2551 instead of LGA2551 for desktops.

Source and image: Benchlife via MLID (YouTube)