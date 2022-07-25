Intel to produce chips for MediaTek under a partnership

Intel has announced a partnership with MediaTek to manufacture chips through the Intel Foundry Services (IFS). Taiwan-based chip producer Mediatek creates chipsets and processors for smartphones like Samsung and OnePlus, whereas MediaTek’s 5G data card business are currently produced by Intel.

With the partnership, MediaTek will benefit from Intel processing technologies and produce chips for smart devices. According to Engadget, Intel is likely to produce chips for medical devices, industrial computing, and much more for MediaTek.

Established in 2021, the IFS became a leading software provider and semiconductor manufacturer by Intel. The IFS, as Intel states in the press release, “offers a broad manufacturing platform with technologies optimized for high performance, low power, and always-on connectivity built on a roadmap that spans production-proven three-dimensional FinFET transistors to next-generation breakthroughs.”

IFS President, Randhir Thakur, tweeted that the partnership will give MediaTek “a more balanced, resilient supply chain.” The partnership will also provide a new foundry to MediaTek, giving it an extended manufacturing capacity in Europe and the US. Thakur further stated,

”As one of the world’s leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth,” “We have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications.”

Earlier this year, Intel announced a $1 Billion fund, attracting startups and encouraging them to bring innovative technologies to the IFS. In today’s press release, the company stated that IFS customers would be able to benefit from new investment opportunities in Ohio and Germany, as well as the expansion of IFS factories at existing sites.

Source: Intel via Engadget