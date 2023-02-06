Intel Xeon W processors to officially launch February 15

Intel is about to reveal the latest members of its Xeon workstation processor family. A Twitter post from the company confirms that the Intel Xeon W processors will be officially revealed on February 15. Intel will hold a live stream event on that date, starting at 9 am Pacific time (Noon Eastern time).

Don’t miss the #IntelXeon W processors livestream launch presentation! Learn how Intel’s new Intel Xeon W processors will power the next generation of storytelling, product design, and more for innovators like you. Watch here. https://t.co/CC0C7SqQAv pic.twitter.com/aZDsGMGaGL — Intel Create (@intelcreate) February 3, 2023

While Intel has not officially revealed details of the Xeon W processors, Wccftech has some leaked specs and other information about the new chips. Intel will label them as the 4th Generation Xeon chips, according to the report. The chips are expected to use the company's W790 platform, better known by its code name Sapphire Rapids.

The new processors will be called the Xeon W2400 and W3400 series. The report claims that the chips will have as many as 56 cores inside, and will have as much as 105 MB of L3 cache. The chips will also reportedly have as much as 8-Channel DDR5-4800 memory, and up to 112 PCIe 5.0 CPU lanes. The report doesn't have info on pricing, but the W2400 series is supposed to launch in mid-March 2023, while the W3400 series is expected to launch in mid-to-late April 2023.