iOS 16.1 is out with iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Clean Energy, more

Today is a big day for Apple users. The company has started rolling out iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, bringing major new features for Apple's tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. If you own an iPhone, there is a new update for you as well. All iPhones that support iOS 16 can download iOS 16.1 with iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Fitness+, Clean Energy Charging, and more.

You can learn what is new in iOS 16 in our dedicated coverage.

What is new in iOS 16.1?

Here is how Apple describes iOS 16.1:

This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

And here is the full changelog:

iCloud Shared Photo Library (also available in iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura) lets you add five people to share photos and videos, set permissions for adding, editing, and deleting photos, and set the Camera app to add every photo you take to the Shared Library.

(also available in iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura) lets you add five people to share photos and videos, set permissions for adding, editing, and deleting photos, and set the Camera app to add every photo you take to the Shared Library. Live Activities data from third-party apps is now available in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

data from third-party apps is now available in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Fitness+ is now available for iPhone users without an Apple Watch.

is now available for iPhone users without an Apple Watch. Wallet Improvements allow sharing cars, hotel rooms and other keys with other people using various messaging apps. Also, Apple Card customers can open new "high-yield" savings accounts.

allow sharing cars, hotel rooms and other keys with other people using various messaging apps. Also, Apple Card customers can open new "high-yield" savings accounts. Matter in Home : the Home app now supports the new smart home connectivity standard available across ecosystems and platforms.

: the Home app now supports the new smart home connectivity standard available across ecosystems and platforms. Clean Energy Charging: iPhone users in the United States can enable the new Clean Energy Charging feature that attempts to reduce their carbon emissions by charging when the grid uses cleaner energy.

iOS 16.1 also includes fixes for the following bugs:

Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

You can download iOS 16.1 by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.