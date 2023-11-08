Just a day after firmware confirmation, alleged AMD AM5 Ryzen 8000G DDR5 APU specs leak

Last night, or earlier today, depending on where you live, we reported about the latest AMD AGESA update. The new firmware is a significant release as it adds support for AMD's first desktop APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) for the socket AM5 platform.

Chinese tech outlet HKEPC says it now has purported details on the upcoming APUs which will launch as the Ryzen 8000G lineup. The information is apparently according to a Taiwanese motherboard maker, which is basically every major board vendor.

According to the report, there will be four SKUs, namely, the Ryzen 7 8700G, the Ryzen 5 8600G and 8500G, and the Ryzen 3 8300G. The report adds that the two lower SKUs, the 8500G, and the 8300G will be hybrid and marry Zen 4 and the more compact Zen 4c cores, and will essentially be the desktop equivalents of the recently unveiled Phoenix 2 lineup. The other two higher models will only be based on the bigger Zen 4 cores.

[NDA] AMD recently updated the AGESA Combo AM5 PI 1.1.0.0 Firmware, adding support for AM5 APU processors. According to a Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer revealed to HKEPC, AMD has provided ES samples for testing, and has received news that it is likely to be named Ryzen 8000G series. There are currently 4 SKUs known, including Ryzen 3 8300G, Ryzen 5 8500G, and Ryzen 5 8600G. and Ryzen 7 8700G, with a PRO version commercial model also available. According to sources, the Ryzen 8000G series will have two different cores. Ryzen 3 8300G and Ryzen 5 8500G will use the Phoenix 2 core and adopt the large core and small core design of Zen4 + Zen4c. The 8300G will have 4 cores (1C+3c / 8T), the 8500G will have 6 cores (2C+4c / 12T), and the graphics core will only have 4 RDNA3 CUs. The Ryzen 5 8600G and Ryzen 7 8700G will use Phoenix full Zen 4 cores. The 8600G will have 6 cores (6C/12T) and the 8700G will have 8 cores (8C/16T), with 8 and 12 RDNA3 CUs for graphics cores respectively.

What is interesting about these upcoming hybrid AMD parts is that they, unlike Intel's hybrid chips, claim to not require a dedicated hardware OS (like for Windows) scheduler, at least according to AMD.

The report also adds a bit about the release date of the 8000G series APUs, though it's mostly vague at this point.

As for the launch date of Ryzen 8000G, sources revealed that AMD has not yet discussed the release schedule with manufacturers, and it may not be available until the end of the year or even early next year.

Hence, it looks pretty much in line with what we speculated too, that AMD will likely unveil these APUs for the first time at next year's CES with wider availability picking up later.

Source: HKEPC (X / Twitter)