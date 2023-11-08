Get this ASUS ROG Wi-Fi 6E quad-band gaming router for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Gamers who want to get the highest wireless speeds possible in their home should take a close look at the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. It's currently available for an all-time low price at Amazon. Right now, this router has a price of $489.98, which is a huge $110.01 discount from its normal $599.99 MSRP.

The ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 offers a 6 GHz band and two 5GHz bands that can offer speeds of up 4,804 Mbps if you connect the router to a Wi-Fi 6E device. It also has a 2.4GHz band with speeds of up to 1,148 Mbps, which means the router offers up to 16,000 Mbps of aggregate throughput.

The router has a 2.5 Gbps WAN port, along with two 10 Gbps ports and four 1 Gbps LAN ports for wired connection. This router allows users to bond two of the four 1 Gbps ports to be used as one 2 Gbps. Also, it lets any of the 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps ports to be configured to be a second WAN port. That means you could have a normal wired internet connection and a second wireless internet connection so if one goes down, you can still have net access.

Other features include support for AiMesh-compatible routers so you can extend your wireless network in your home along with Aura RGB lighting on top that can be customized for some cool lighting effects.

