Kart racer Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled hits Xbox Game Pass this week

Microsoft's standard routine has it announcing new waves of Xbox Game Pass titles on the first and second Tuesdays of every month. However, when it is bringing a game from its Activision-Blizzard library over to Game Pass, a separate announcement goes up ahead of a wave. The last time this happened was in November when the company was bringing over Spyro Reignited Trilogy for the subscription service.

Today, the official Xbox social media account dropped the announcement that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 4. The post even includes a short video with the game's starting signal lights going green for Game Pass:

Start your engines and get ready to race in 3…2…1…



CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED IS COMING TO @XboxGamePass DECEMBER 4! 🏎️ 💨 pic.twitter.com/IdrFeWHabF — Xbox (@Xbox) December 2, 2024

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a remaster of the classic kart racer that was released in 1999. The original was developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation, but the remaster is by Beenox, who brought the title to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2019.

In multiplayer, the game supports local play with up to four players, while multiplayer can have up to eight players racing with support for matchmaking. The original game's game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons, and controls are all here as well.

The remaster even brings back the original racer's single-player adventure mode. It has players going up against the Nitros Oxide alien to save Earth. The remaster touts optional customization options that let players switch up the characters and the kart looks.

As for characters, the remaster touts 56 of them to race with, bringing in content from Crash Nitro Kart and Crash Tag Team Racing. The classic boosting and reserve systems return but with some added enhancements for modern systems, including a power-slide function similar to other kart racers.

The complete Xbox Game Pass wave announcement should also go live tomorrow, December 3, which will include many more games than just Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.