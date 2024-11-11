Next Activision series hitting Xbox Game Pass is Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Microsoft has been taking its sweet time with bringing Activision Blizzard games over to its subscription platforms. Over a year has passed since the giant publisher's acquisition, and so far, only a handful of games have arrived on Xbox Game Pass. Today, another addition has been announced. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is finally hitting the Game Pass library. The remade collection has sold over 10 million copies since its release in 2018.

The remake trilogy was developed by Toys for Bob, the Activision studio that split off from the company following the Microsoft buyout. However, the studio has recently confirmed that Microsoft will be publishing its next game, which is said to be a brand-new and original Spyro entry.

The collection features Spyro the Dragon (1998), Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! (1999) and Spyro: Year of the Dragon (2000). Inside it are the first three games to come out in the iconic series, all developed by Insomniac Games.

For those unfamiliar with the platformer games, here are their descriptions:

Spyro the Dragon Our new favorite little purple dragon starts on a quest to rescue his dragon friends who have been turned into crystal by the villain Gnasty Gnorc (what an unfortunate and yet apt name!). Spyro explores vibrant Dragon Realms, collects gems, and flambés his enemies, all while learning to how breathe fire and glide. Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Spyro finds himself in the magical land of Avalar where he is trying to save the realm from the evil sorcerer Ripto and his minions. Along the way, he befriends new entirely new allies, overcomes challenges, complete tasks, and unlocks even more powers to take down Ripto and restore peace. Spyro: Year of the Dragon In Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Spyro finds out that the Dragon Eggs have been stolen by the devious Sorceress, sending him on a new mission to recover the eggs and save the dragon population. Our favorite purple dragon meets new friends, learns new abilities, all while exploring more vibrant realms with challenges (and treasures!).

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC Game Pass tomorrow, November 12.