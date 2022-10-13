Chrome will soon tell you how much RAM each tab saves

Google is working on improving its browser's efficiency and adding a new performance page to help users manage how much RAM Chrome consumes and how it impacts the battery life. Similar features exist in Microsoft Edge, and they are now on their way to Google Chrome. Unlike Microsoft Edge, which only shows an abstract resource savings value, Chrome will be able to tell you exactly how much RAM each "sleeping" tab reallocates for more important tasks.

As spotted by u/Leopeva64-2, Chrome's "Memory Saver" feature will get a dedicated button in the Omnibar. Clicking that button will reveal a small window with actual memory savings and a link to performance settings. This will make it easier to detect "heavy" tabs and see how efficient the built-in memory saver is.

Google Chrome's "Performance" page is a work in progress, and it is currently missing some of the features available in Microsoft Edge. Chrome Canary users can toggle on or off memory saver and add specific pages to the exception list. Microsoft's browser, however, lets you select when Edge puts inactive tabs to sleep. Also, there is a more aggressive efficiency mode to reduce resource strain and energy consumption. Still, Google adding a dedicated memory-saver to Chrome is great news for the browser that still cannot get rid of the "most RAM-hungry app" reputation.