Latest Microsoft Edge brings security improvements, updated PDF policies to all

Microsoft has released the latest version of Edge stable version. The new version, 113.0.1774.35, brings improvements to Edge's enhanced security mode, a new EdgeUpdater for macOS, new policies for PDF viewing and Microsoft Root Store.

The full changelog is given below:

Feature update Improvements to enhanced security mode. Enhanced security mode provides an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting unfamiliar sites. In this release updates include consolidating the security level settings to Balanced and Strict mode.

Switch from Microsoft Autoupdate to EdgeUpdater for macOS . Microsoft Edge for macOS will start using a new updater named EdgeUpdater. This change only affects Microsoft Edge on macOS. If you use update preferences for Microsoft Autoupdate to prevent browser updates, you will need to transition to the new EdgeUpdater UpdateDefault policy before Microsoft Edge 113 to prevent future automatic updates. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for macOS switches from Microsoft AutoUpdate to EdgeUpdater.

New policy for PDF View Settings. The RestorePdfView policy lets Admins control PDF View Recovery in Microsoft Edge. When enabled or if the policy isn't configured, Microsoft Edge will recover the last state of PDF view and land users on the section where they ended reading in the last session.

Updated Microsoft Root Store policy. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled policy will now be supported in Microsoft Edge version 113 and 114. It will be removed in Microsoft Edge version 115. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification. Policy updates New policies RestorePdfView - Restore PDF view

EnforceLocalAnchorConstraintsEnabled - Determines whether the built-in certificate verifier will enforce constraints encoded into trust anchors loaded from the platform trust store

ReadAloudEnabled - Enable Read Aloud feature in Microsoft Edge

ShowDownloadsToolbarButton - Show Downloads button on the toolbar

TabServicesEnabled - Tab Services enabled

You may find more details on Microsoft's official website here.