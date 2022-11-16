Leak suggests Windows 11 could be getting a Never Combine Taskbar buttons setting

Never combine taskbar buttons on Windows 11 is probably one of the most coveted features that Windows 11 fans, enthusiasts, and users wished they had. The feature is one of the top searches on Google indicating people are definitely looking for ways to do it. People have been getting around using third-party apps like StartAllBack, ExplorerPatcher, among others, for restoring some of the classic start menu items. However, a new leak suggests that Windows 11 could finally officially be getting a Never Combine taskbar buttons sometime in the near future.

Twitter user and Windows enthusiast Albacore managed to dig up evidence of this in the most recent Windows Server preview build 25246 for Insiders that was released earlier today.

However, Albacore cautions that this is still appears to be a very early work in progress feature at the moment and the underlying code is broken. And while its feature ID is available, which is "29785186", it can not be enabled using something like the ViVeTool as it has been forcefully disabled due to the state it currently is in.

As far as when this will actually be available, it is difficult to pinpoint at the moment as hidden features in Insider builds may or may not eventually end up for everyone.

Source and image: Albacore (Twitter)