Microsoft is restoring one of the most requested taskbar features, here is a quick look

The "Never combine" taskbar option is one of those "legacy" features that did not make it to the modernized (one may say "crippled") taskbar in Windows 11. The option allows ungrouping apps and enabling labels, giving the taskbar a more old-school, pre-Windows 7-era look. Many Windows 11 users miss the ability to ungroup apps, so Microsoft is finally working on restoring the much-requested feature.

Here is a quick look at an early version of Windows 11's "Never combine" taskbar option unearthed in the latest Dev build by Albacore (@thebookisclosed on Twitter):

If you want to enable the upgraded taskbar on your machine running Windows 11 Dev builds, bad news for you: Albacore states there is "no way to do it yet." Therefore, we must sit tight and wait for an announcement from Microsoft or a newer build with a dedicated feature ID. You can also opt for third-party customization tools that replace the stock taskbar and Start menu with upgraded alternatives and features missing in unmodified Windows 11 builds.

