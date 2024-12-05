LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga and Bus Sim 21 are free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has entered its final giveaway section of 2024, and the first round of December has landed with two freebies to claim. Replacing last week's Brotato, PC gamers can now claim copies of Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the low, low cost of free.

The Lego developer Traveller's Tales' interpretation of the Star Wars saga goes through all three trilogies in the movies. Players can jump into the storylines in any order they prefer, and as with other games in the humorous franchise, hundreds of playable characters (both heroes and villains) are available from the sci-fi universe.

The title has 23 planets from the saga for players to explore. Being Star Wars, the combat features wielding Light Babers and the Force for taking apart brick enemies and environments, as well as brand-new "Blaster controls" with free aiming support.

With Lego out of the way, Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop drives in touting a sim experience that lets players experience the life of a bus driver in a city. Outside of sandbox mode, its career mode has players managing a bus company that deals with time tables, vehicle procurement, and planning routes, all for making a tidy profit.

"Career Mode combines Sandbox Mode with the campaign's economic system," the developer Stillalive Studios explains. "You have access to all the bus stops and bus models right from the start of the game and don't have to unlock everything gradually by completing missions."

There are dozens of busses from real-world manufacturers (fully customizable) to drive as well, including double-decker and electric buses. Both single-player and online cooperative play is supported.



The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop giveaways will last until December 12. Epic will begin its high-profile holiday giveaways promotion on the same day too, alongside a massive holiday sale.