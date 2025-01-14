Apps like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok may get banned for kids in more nations

Image by ijmaki via Pixabay

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok might have become a daily dose for many. However, governments across the globe have started to realize that these platforms might have negative consequences, too.

Last year, Australia made a bold move and banned social media access for kids under 16 by passing legislation. Underage children can't bypass these restrictions even with parental permission, and fines of up to A$50 million ($32.5 million) could be imposed on social media platforms if they fail to stop children from accessing them.

The legislation will come into effect following a year-long testing phase. However, this raised questions about the effectiveness of the currently available age verification systems. The UK was also reported to follow similar steps and ban social media for under-16s. Its Online Safety Act 2023 already has measures to make the internet safer, particularly for children.

Resistance against the use of social media has built up slowly over the years. For instance, schools have sued the social media giant Meta, accusing the company of reasons such as getting kids addicted to social media and spreading harm to teenage mental health.

Previous reports have highlighted the impact of social media on people's lives. For instance, a study linked social media use to "buy now, pay later" debt. It was reported earlier this month that a California judge allowed a ban on "addictive feeds" for kids.

The latest in line is now Indonesia, whose Communications and Digital Ministry is working on a new regulation to ban the use of social media for certain age groups. Its communications minister, Meutya Hafid, announced the plans.

Meutya, who discussed the plan with Indonesia's president Prabowo Subianto, didn't reveal the minimum age to which the proposed restrictions apply. In a video uploaded to the president's YouTube channel, the minister said: "We discussed how to protect children in digital space."

"The president said to carry on with this plan. He is very supportive on how this kind of child protection will be done in our digital space."

With a population of about 280 million, Indonesia's internet penetration reached 79.5% in 2024. That's according to a survey of over 8,700, which also revealed that 48% of children under 12 have internet access; some even use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The internet penetration among Gen Z users (ages 12 to 27) was around 87%, per the survey.

Source: The Jakarta Post