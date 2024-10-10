Many people are having issues with Microsoft Outlook today

If you are experiencing any issues with using your Microsoft Outlook email app today, you are not alone. The company has admitted there is a current issue with Outlook, but at the moment, there's no word on when it will be fixed.

The Microsoft 365 Status X account posted a message earlier this morning stating that some people in Europe "may be experiencing crashing, not receiving emails or observing high memory usage when using the Outlook client." However, other users outside of Europe, including former Neowin editor Brad Sams, who lives in the US, have posted that they have been having problems with Outlook as well today.

This has been my Outlook experience all day D: pic.twitter.com/3IX5USxuwQ — Brad Sams (@bdsams) October 10, 2024

The last update on this problem was posted by Microsoft at 12:11 pm Eastern time. It stated:

We're focused on isolating the source of a potential memory management issue which may be responsible for causing impact. We're working with organizations and are replicating the issue internally to develop a mitigation.

Ironically, Microsoft has been trying to add in new features in the Outlook app for Windows that would not require an internet connection. In September 2023, it announced that it had added support for accessing "Mail, calendar events, and contacts" that would be stored on your PC without the need for online connections. It also added a way to write emails offline on the app, along with the ability to "flag, move, and delete" emails.

Earlier this week, the Microsoft 365 Roadmap added a new entry that stated Microsoft was working on a way for users to launch the new Outlook for Windows app without an online connection. That likely would come in handy today. This feature is supposed to roll out sometime later in October.

We will update this post when this problem has been resolved.