Massive Payday 3 update finally brings a server browser, cross-platform voice chat, and more

It's fair to say that the past 12 months haven't gone well for Payday 3. Many fans of the heisting franchise simply went back to the previous entry to get their action fixed, citing missing features and the bugginess of the sequel. After a year of updates by Starbreeze Studios, the cooperative shooter has gone through many changes, though, and the latest content drop has some much-awaited goodies.

Dubbed Anniversary Update Part 2, it is finally giving players a server browser to jump into the exact heist lobby they want. Filters are available to select specific missions, difficulties, and even loud or stealth-focused tactics.

In-game voice chat is being introduced with the update, available now as a cross-platform feature. Alongside the new text chat on Xbox and PlayStation, these tools will finally let players communicate better with teammates across PC and consoles. The UI has also received polishing, which means a new main menu, a better lobby system, and a revamped heist results screen, among other changes.

A kick option for lobby leaders, a free Halloween-inspired mask, fresh inspect animations, and more are included in the update. Find the complete patch notes here.

At the same time, Starbreeze is introducing a new special edition for the game, celebrating its first birthday. The $60 Payday 3 Year 1 Edition comes with these:

The base game PAYDAY 3.

PAYDAY 3 Year 1 Pass, including all four major DLC bundles - Syntax Error, Boys in Blue, Houston Breakout and Fear & Greed, introducing new heists, a variety of weapons and cosmetics.

Preacher pack (including 1 outfit, 1 weapon).

Drifter pack (including 1 outfit, 1 weapon).

Heavy Hitter pack (including 1 outfit, 1 weapon).

Assassin pack (including 1 outfit, 1 weapon).

Island skin.

Dark Sterling Mask.

Skull of Liberty Mask and Golden Slate Gloves.

Payday 3 Anniversary Update: Part 2 and the new Year 1 Edition are out now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.