Meta to discontinue Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android

The Facebook Gaming app is being shut down. The Facebook Gaming team posted a message in the Facebook Gaming app alerting users and streamers that the app will no longer be available for iOS and Android beginning October 28.

Although the Facebook Gaming app will be delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, this is not the end of Facebook Gaming. As the Facebook Gaming team indicates:

Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans, and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers, and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app.

Meta has not provided any insight into why it is shutting down the Facebook Gaming app, but the in-app announcement is followed by a link to the gaming section of the Facebook app. Meta has been busy lately trying to improve the Facebook app experience and boost engagement, testing out new features to improve the user experience, and introducing new ways for content creators to earn money, so perhaps this latest change is part of that broader push.

The Facebook Gaming team's message also includes a link to allow users to download their gaming app search data.