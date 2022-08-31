Logitech announces the G502 X gaming mouse

Logitech has announced the latest update to its popular line of gaming mice with the G502 X. The G502 X lineup consists of three models:

G502 X wired mouse - $79

G502 X Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse - $139

G502 X Plus wireless gaming mouse - $159

The new mice retain the form factor of previous G502 models, but Logitech is promising an array of advanced technologies, including Logitech's new Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches.

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech gaming said:

We reimagined the iconic G502 with design and engineering updates that elevate the legendary gaming mouse into a new era of play. With lighter materials and cutting-edge technology, the new G502 X promises to continue the G502 tradition of ultimate performance and total control.

The Lightforce switches are the headline feature. The goal of Lightforce is to combine the speed and reliability of optical switches with the actuation response of mechanical switches. Lightforce uses a galvanic contact plate that operates like a mechanical switch in unison with an optical switch. The result is low-latency actuation with a crisp, tactile mechanical click.

All G502 X models include a reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate different hand sizes and grip styles. The redesigned scroll wheel promises higher stability and reduced weight with both smooth hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes.

The G502 X also comes with the Hero 25K DPI sensor, offering 1-1 accuracy at the sub-micron level without any smoothing, filtering, or acceleration applied.

The Lightspeed and Plus variants both support Logitech's Lightspeed wireless protocol that allows users to connect two Lightspeed devices to a single receiver. The G502 X Plus includes Lightsync RGB with a customizable 8-LED lighting strip.

All G502 X models are available in black and white color schemes and are available for pre-order on LogitechG.com.