Meta will stop supporting WhatsApp on iOS 10 and 11 on October 24

According to a support page on the official website, Meta will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on two old iOS versions. Users will soon need to update their iPhones to iOS 12 or newer to continue utilizing the most popular messenger in the world.

The official WhatsApp support website does not mention when exactly the company plans to drop iOS 10 and 11. WABetaInfo discovered a notification inside the messenger claiming that WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and 11 after October 24, 2022.

Apple released iOS 10 in 2016 and iOS 11 went live in 2017. iOS 11 is the most recent operating system available for iPhones and iPads with non-64-bit processors, such as the iPhone 5 and 5C. If you are still using these smartphones, be aware that WhatsApp will soon leave you unsupported.

The messenger might continue working for some time on iOS 11 and 11. However, future updates and changes will eventually break unsupported versions of WhatsApp. Affected users should consider upgrading to the following operating systems (minimum):

Android 4.1 and newer

iOS 12 and newer

KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer

Source: WhatsApp, WABetaInfo