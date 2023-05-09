Microsoft 365 Insiders can now sign PDFs in the Android and iOS apps

Signing files digitally is becoming more and more common and PDF files are perhaps the most common types of files that support virtual signatures. Today, Microsoft announced that members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program can try out a new feature in the Android and iOS app that lets users sign PDF files.

Microsoft's blog post states:

Many of you use your mobile devices to remain productive on the go. You’ve shared that one task you want to be able to complete in such situations is signing a PDF. Whether you need to sign a tax documents, a rental agreement, a contract, or any other important PDF document, we have got you covered.

It's pretty simple to use. Just open a PDF file, then tap on the More section, and then the Sign PDF option. You can then tap where you want to sign the file, then tap the Create new selection, and then sign the PDF file.

The app also allows users to store their digital signature so that they can use it again for future PDF work. If the file is sent as an attachment or a read-only file and you sign it, it will be saved automatically in a Signed folder.

The new feature is available now for Microsoft 365 Insiders if they have the Android app on build 16.0.16327.20270 or later or the iOS app on version Version 2.72 (Build 23041202) or later. There's no word on when the mobile PDF signature feature will be available to all Microsoft 365 users.