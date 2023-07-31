Microsoft 365 app for iOS now lets you merge PDF files

Office Insiders trialing preview updates on iOS and iPadOS can download the latest Microsoft 365 app version with a great new feature: PDF Merge. Now you can grab several PDF documents and fuse them into one large file without downloading extra PDF managers.

You can try PDF merging in the Microsoft 365 application by downloading version 2.76 or newer (build 23062603). Next, head to the PDF toolbox, select the merge command, pick the files you need, and tap continue. Arrange the files or add more, then tap Merge and watch the app doing its software magic. After that, the Microsoft 365 app will automatically save the merged PDF file on your device, allowing you to find and retrieve it for further use or processing using existing PDF capabilities.

It is worth noting that the App Store on iOS and iPadOS is full of PDF-editing apps with document merging capabilities. Those features often require signing up for a paid subscription, and Microsoft is no exception—PDF merging is only available for Microsoft 365 subscribers. You can download and use the app for free, but attempting to fuse two or more PDF documents into one will result in Microsoft politely asking you to pay.

The updated Microsoft 365 app for iOS is rolling out to insiders gradually. Microsoft practices such an approach to ensure things are working smoothly. It is weird to see extra caution in the program for testing preview updates, but it is the sad reality of Microsoft's insider program.

Merging PDF files is not the only new PDF-related feature in the Microsoft 365 app. Earlier this month, the company introduced the ability to extract separate pages from PDF documents on Android. You can learn more about the feature in our dedicated coverage. Those willing to become Microsoft 365 insiders can visit the program's official website to get started.