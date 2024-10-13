Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams will soon get some new people search improvements

It's time once again for another look back at the past week's new entries that have been added to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website. As always, these new listings can, and sometimes do, change their release dates so keep that in mind.

As usual, some of the most interesting new entries on the Roadmap site are for users of Microsoft Teams. One of the entries says that Teams users on the desktop and Mac platforms will get some improvements in November in terms of searching for people:

You can now search for content related to specific people. Start by typing the name of the relevant person in the search bar and select the filter to narrow down the search results and get relevant content suggestions.

The desktop version of Teams will get another new feature in November designed to help users learn how to say the names of others.

You can now record and share the correct pronunciation of your name, promoting inclusivity and helping colleagues avoid mispronunciations. With a click, you can play and listen to your colleagues' name pronunciations.

This feature will also be added to Outlook at some point.

On the desktop and Mac platforms in November, Teams will get some extra security features:

Identify if an external user is impersonating a brand commonly targeted by phishing attacks, during their initial contact with an enterprise user via Teams messages.

In January 2025, all Teams platforms will get another security-related feature for meeting organizers:

Meeting organizers can have greater confidence about external attendees joining Teams meetings, this capability enables sending a one-time passcode to the external attendee’s email address for that individual to use during a verification step when joining a Teams meeting.

The roadmap also had some new entries for Outlook users. In November, the Outlook mobile apps will get two new new features. One will help with receipts in emails:

Now you will be able to request both delivery and read receipts while composing an email in Outlook for iOS and Android. You will also easily be able to respond to requests for read receipts on emails you receive and set preferences for future read receipts.

The other new mobile Outlook feature is for Copilot Business Chat users:

In Outlook for iOS and Android, you will soon be able to choose whether Microsoft 365 Copilot Business Chat uses Microsoft 365 Graph (work) or Web grounding via a Work/Web toggle within the chat interface, just like you can at microsoft365.com/chat. Web grounding will be available for all commercial Microsoft 365 customers, while Graph grounding will require a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license.

That's it for this past week on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap updates. We will be back with another edition next Sunday.