Microsoft acquires Fungible in push for datacenter innovation

In recent years, Microsoft has not only opened new datacenters in various regions across the globe, but has also aimed to further and enhance the datacenter management experience through the release of tools such as the System Center 2022.

Today, in a bid to showcase its commitment towards innovative, modern datacenters, the tech giant has acquired Fungible - a California-based firm that specializes in the development of various forms of hardware and software that are meant to improve the efficiency of datacenters.

In a press release, the team at Fungible expressed hope in association with the move, noting:

"We are proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible's vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings. We would like to thank our loyal employees for their dedication and hard work over these last seven years and our customers, partners, and investors for their belief and support in our technology."

Fungible developed its data processing unit (DPU) in 2016, focusing on improving computational efficiency for data-centric operations within server nodes in scale-out datacenters. Microsoft believes that improvements that have been made throughout the DPU manufacturer's journey will enable the Fungible team - together with the Redmond company's own infrastructure engineering team - to innovate in datacenter infrastructure, ensuring that network and storage performance can be enhanced.

Security, reliability, and scalability will remain core focuses for Microsoft as well, as it looks to add to its portfolio of datacenter innovation-centric investments for the long term.