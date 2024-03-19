Microsoft and Nvidia team up to improve Gen AI for enterprises

Microsoft and Nvidia have expanded their collaboration to help improve generative AI services for enterprises. Announced at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC), the collaboration will see Microsoft adopt Nvidia’s gen AI and Omniverse technology across Microsoft Azure, Azure AI services, Microsoft Fabric, and Microsoft 365.

Discussing the collaboration, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said:

“Together with NVIDIA, we are making the promise of AI real, helping to drive new benefits and productivity gains for people and organizations everywhere. From bringing the GB200 Grace Blackwell processor to Azure, to new integrations between DGX Cloud and Microsoft Fabric, the announcements we are making today will ensure customers have the most comprehensive platforms and tools across every layer of the Copilot stack, from silicon to software, to build their own breakthrough AI capability.”

As part of the announcement, Microsoft has made available its Azure NC H100 v5 VM virtual machine based on the Nvidia H100 NVL platform. These VMs are made for mid-range training and inference and use one or two Nvidia H100 94GB PCIe Tensor Core GPUs and supports Nvidia Multi-Instance GPU technology which lets users partition each of the GPUs into seven instances so they can run more workloads.

With regards to the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, this collaboration between Microsoft and Nvidia will see Copilot for Microsoft 365 leverage Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Triton Inference Server to provide AI inference predictions.

Also providing a comment on the announcement, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said:

“AI is transforming our daily lives – opening up a world of new opportunities. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we’re building a future that unlocks the promise of AI for customers, helping them deliver innovative solutions to the world.”

Finally, Microsoft and Nvidia’s collaboration will help healthcare and life science organizations. Companies will be able to leverage Microsoft Azure alongside Nvidia DGX Cloud and Nvidia Clara to innovate more rapidly in clinical research and provide care delivery with more efficiency.