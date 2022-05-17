Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will offer tools to track and measure carbon output

Microsoft has launched “Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability”. The platform will work with data collected from a comprehensive set of measuring devices and sensors. It will benefit from Microsoft’s cloud-based and AI-powered data collection, processing, and sorting solutions.

As the name implies, the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability platform will help companies monitor their carbon output, and suggest ways to reduce them. The number of companies concerned with their carbon footprint is only going to increase. Hence, Microsoft is offering a platform that collects relevant data, processes it, and gives practical feedback.

Currently, companies have to rely on several tools, software, hardware, and vendors just to form a baseline measurement. Thereafter, the data has to be diligently followed over time to establish a pattern. These steps are complex, labor-intensive, and time-consuming.

In a blog post, Microsoft explained its plans for Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability:

To effectively drive sustainability reporting, sustainability efforts, and business transformation, organizations need better visibility into activities across their enterprise and value chain. Collecting and connecting IoT data from devices using sensors — combined with rich services at the edge or in the cloud — provides the basis to monitor and measure activities at scale.

Microsoft has created Microsoft Sustainability Manager, which will “empower organizations to more easily record, report and reduce their environmental impact through increasingly automated data connections that deliver actionable insights”. The tool will be available for testing or purchasing on June 1st.

The number of companies trying to reduce their carbon footprint and drive a more sustainable operation will keep on growing. Businesses and brands have been trying hard to project how green they are. Hence, it is no surprise that tech companies such as Salesforce, Google, and IBM have similar initiatives.