Windows 11 audio bug blasts users with 100% volume, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft published a new support document to detail a rather hilarious and annoying bug in Windows 11 on certain systems. According to the company, "gaming systems" with Windows 11 version 24H2 blast users with 100% volume level when using USB digital audio converters (DAC).

You will experience the issue if your system matches one or several of the following criteria:

You use the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB digital audio converter (DAC).

Your gaming system runs Windows 11, version 24H2.

You manually make your gaming system go to sleep and then you manually wake the system from sleep.

You attach and then immediately detach the external sound system from your Windows gaming system.

You adjust the volume of the external sound system and then immediately detach the external sound system from your Windows gaming system.

Microsoft also adds that affected systems do not show any additional error messages or notifications. The only way to know the bug exists is to experience 100% audio volume when you do not expect it.

According to the support document, the bug happens due to a "timing problem" in AudioEndPointBuilder, a Windows service introduced in Windows Vista. It is responsible for enumerating, initializing, and activating audio endpoints. More information about the service is available in the official Windows documentation.

Microsoft is currently investigating the problem. The company promises to release more information once it is available. Other ongoing issues in Windows 11 include the temporary removal of certain Windows widgets, the inability to adjust the time zone in the Settings app, blue screens on ASUS systems, and more. Microsoft is busy working on those, and some of the previous known bugs have already been resolved, resulting in more people being able to update their systems to the latest Windows 11 release.

Image background: stux on Pixabay