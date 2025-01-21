Marvel Snap comes back online, but only for PC players for now

The law that banned TikTok on January 19th for 14 hours also banned other apps owned by ByteDance, such as Marvel Snap. As an aftermath of the law kicking in, the popular card game was also removed from the app stores in the United States.

Marvel Snap is published by a company called Nuverse, whose parent company is ByteDance, which is the same company that owns TikTok. Many players didn't even know about this connection, so when the game stopped working, it came as a huge surprise.

The game was banned just after TikTok, leaving players unable to access their accounts or play the game, and people were understandably upset and confused. The game’s developers quickly spoke out, saying they were working hard to fix the situation.

We’re actively working on getting our service back up in the U.S. and expect everything to be fully restored within the next 12 hours.💪 Thanks for your patience and understanding as we work through this – we appreciate your support as always 🫡 Stay tuned, we'll be back with… — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) January 20, 2025

Thankfully, Marvel Snap didn’t stay offline forever. By January 21, 2025, the game was back online—but only for PC players.

Mobile users are still out of luck because the game hasn’t returned to app stores yet.

WHEW. MARVEL SNAP is back online in the U.S. But to make sure this NEVER happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the start of a new era for MARVEL SNAP. — Ben Brode (@benbrode.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T02:53:28.181Z

Even TikTok has been restored temporarily in the U.S. after President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying the law by 75 days that had originally banned it starting January 19th.