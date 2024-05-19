Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Copilot will be added to OneNote on iPad and more

The week has given us a new look at the Microsoft 365 roadmap website, with upcoming features for the company's productivity app suite. There are not as many new entries this week compared to previous weeks, but there are still some interesting new listings to go over.

One new feature on the roadmap that Microsoft says won't roll out until December 2024 is the addition of the Copilot AI assistant in the OneNote app for Apple's iPad tablet. The listing says:

OneNote Copilot on iPad is your intelligent assistant, transforming the way you interact with your notes. With simple natural language commands, Copilot helps you understand, summarize, and rewrite notes for enhanced clarity and purpose. It’s designed to work seamlessly on the iPad, offering a contextual chat experience that allows you to accomplish tasks faster than ever. Whether you’re preparing for a meeting or organizing your thoughts, OneNote Copilot on iPad is the perfect partner for boosting productivity and creativity on the go.

Microsoft is also adding a Copilot-themed feature to Microsoft 365 Chat and Teams later in May:

Catch-up is a new experience in Copilot which aims to proactively help users catch up and take action on important updates. It contains a group of cards. Each card has an update related to an important meeting or document. It will work in M365chat and Teams Copilot. It shows up as a tab on the home page.

Copilot will also be added to Microsoft Forms sometime in May as well:

Copilot in Forms assists form owners by recommending optimal distribution channels and settings for sending forms or quizzes. This includes leveraging email, social media, and QR codes to maximize the benefits of digital forms and quizzes.

Outlook will add a new Copilot feature for iOS and Android in July. It will roll out support for generating themes for those apps via the AI assistant.

Finally, Teams for the desktop and Mac will change the name of the Files tab in the chat feature to Shared in June:

The shared tab shows all the files and links that were sent in the chat, making it easier to find them- all in one place. Channels are not affected by this change.

That's it for our weekly look back at the Microsoft 365 roadmap site. Come back next Sunday as we check out the new entries on the website.