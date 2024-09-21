Microsoft delays plans to install cumulative Windows updates during OOBE on MDM devices

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced some changes to the Windows enrollment experience for certain computers. The idea was to download and install cumulative updates during the initial setup, which is also known as OOBE (out-of-box experience), on systems enrolled with mobile device management (MDM). Now, following a mixed response and criticism over the lack of any controls from IT admins, Microsoft decided to change its course.

The company has updated the original announcement post with a notification that the initial plan has been postponed until it can offer a better way for IT admins to control and manage their environments. Here is what the message says:

Update September 20, 2024: We’ve heard your feedback regarding the Windows update experience during the OOBE, and while we understand the importance of keeping devices updated from the start, we’re committed to implementing this change in the best way for IT admins to manage their environments. This change has been postponed. Updates will continue to not be applied during OOBE for Autopilot devices until we’ve established the right mechanisms for IT admins to properly manage and adhere to update policies. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to enhance the Windows enrollment experience. Stay tuned for more updates!

You can read the updated announcement post on the official Tech Community forum post over this link.

It is worth noting that the change does not apply to regular customers. Your shiny new Windows 11 computer you bought for personal use will download and apply all available updates during the initial setup process. If you do not want that, press Shift + F10 on the onboarding screen, type oobe\bypassnro and press Enter. Windows 11 will restart and let you finish the setup process without connecting to the internet or signing in with a Microsoft Account.