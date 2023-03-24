You can now test Windows 11 Moment 2 update using Microsoft's free virtual machines

Microsoft has updated its official Windows 11 virtual machines (Windows 11 Development Environment or WDE) and you can download them for a free evaluation. Usually, Microsoft publishes new versions every couple of months, but not this time. Earlier in March, the company pushed the Windows 11 Development Environment to version 2303 based on build 22621.1265, with the expiration date set on May 23, 2023. Now users can download a newer version based on build 22621.1413, also known as the Windows 11 Moment 2 Update.

Like every other WDE release, this one has a new expiration date. You can use the virtual machine until June 14, 2023. After that, Windows will start nagging you to enter a license key.

The Windows Development Environment is available in four variants: VMWare, Hyper-V Gen2, Parallels, and VirtualBox. Those virtual machines are prebuilt and do not require any extra setup. After turning on the VM, you can access the Windows 11 Enterprise SKU, Visual Studio 2022 Community Edition, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Ubuntu, and Developer Mode. All those developer tools are available immediately, with no extra installations necessary.

You can download Microsoft's official virtual machines for a free evaluation on the official website. However, remember that the built-in "free" license is available for 90 days. You can still personalize the operating system and use its full capabilities within the specified period, but removing the timebomb will require entering a valid Windows license key.